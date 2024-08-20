Woman Tragically Loses Tongue To Cancer, Has New One Reconstructed From Arm

Jennifer Alexander was diagnosed with stage one tongue cancer at the tender age of 37. Per the New York Post, prior to her diagnosis, she'd been dealing with the occasional case of leukoplakia that refused to go away for good. However, a tumor would form, causing Alexander to meet a dentist for a biopsy. Even though Alexander successfully removed the tumor, the cancer would return — twice. Once in 2017 and again in 2019.

By March of 2020, Alexander decided to undergo tongue reconstruction surgery to prevent the tumors from growing again. This process included removing a chunk of skin from her arm and stitching that to the remainder of her tongue. (If you're squeamish, I advise you not to look that up!)

Now, her tongue has a cool, distinctive blue star tattoo on it! Unfortunately, the surgery meant that Alexander lost about 60% of her taste buds. Further, she had to learn to talk, sing, and eat again. "I know I don't look like the kind of person who has a mouth tattoo — but I like to use it to educate people about tongue cancer," Alexander stated.

"After my fourth surgery in March 2020, I couldn't even say my own name until 2022. I had to see a speech therapist to learn to eat and speak again. I've lost 60% of my taste. Sometimes, with food like ice cream, I have to wait for my brain to send the 'cold' signal before I can register what it is."

A Woman Dealing With Cancer Has Her Tongue Reconstructed From The Skin On Her Arm

Rather than feeling defeated, Alexander was happy to take some measure of control back in her life. "I had three months without eating or speaking," she stated. "I had speech therapy to learn how to talk again. I had to stick my tongue out, and exercise it in my mouth. [Alexander had to work] with a nutritionist to maximize my diet — I didn't want a tube so I lived on protein shakes. [She] had to retrain my jaw to chew again by practicing. Now, I can manage smaller food like carrots and olives."

Alexander is now an advocate for warning and educating people under 40 about tongue cancer. It may have been a difficult, intimidating road, but at least Alexander came out on the other side all the better! Plus, she can show off her tongue tattoo at parties!