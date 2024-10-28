Woman Sues JetBlue Over An Ice Cream Sandwich

Suing culture is not something I personally agree with. People's desperation to take money, hand over fist, for basic human error, which is usually in part their own, is an ugly practice. However, when one woman chomped down on a frozen ice cream and broke her tooth, she decided that the icey dessert was too cold and solid and chose to sue JetBlue Airlines.

Rather than admit her mistake, and recognize that sometimes these things happen, Kiara Quinonez of New Jersey has decided it's the airline's fault. She claims, in her lawsuit, that it was too cold, and too hard. She apparently requires a prior explanation of all temperatures and densities of food before eating them. Whether this ice cream lawsuit will work against JetBlue is up to the courts.

Dental damage is an expensive process to fix. She has had to have the tooth removed and an expensive implant put in. These are the most costly of tooth replacements, and take some serious surgery. She could have requested something cheaper. However, I expect she's banking on a payout from her JetBlue ice cream case.

Personally, I don't think she should be getting a penny. Grown adults shouldn't have to be told how to eat food, it's common sense. People like her are the reason we have 'do not eat' messages on the sides of things like floor cleaner.

Not JetBlue's First Time Getting Food Sued

This isn't the first food lawsuit JetBlue have had to battle, although most of the others are hotter than ice cream. There have been two cases of hot drinks being dropped on passengers, causing severe burns.

Both of these cases have resulted in large payouts, with one coming to $1.5 million. However, these suits come with a lot more blame and significantly more damage.

But, in both cases, an attendant spilled a hot drink on a passenger. After the scalding liquid was dropped, insufficient medical care was given. This resulted in both women suffering from severe burns.

I feel these two JetBlue incidents are a little more on the shoulders of the company and staff than some extra cold ice cream. This being said people have successfully sued for less.