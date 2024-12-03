Woman Shocked To Wake Up From Routine Surgery To Find Doctors Removed An Extra Organ

Getting two for one is usually a great deal, unless it has to do with surgery. A young woman woke up from a simple procedure, only for the doctors to inform her that they had removed an extra organ while they were in there, just for laughs.

Videos by Wide Open Country

24-year-old Bella was admitted to the hospital for a common issue with endometriosis. This causes tissue similar to that found in the uterus, to grow outside of the uterus. The procedure is usually quite minor and can be performed quickly.

However, when she woke up she was shocked to discover the doctors had removed an extra organ. Rather than just cutting or burning off the cysts, they had also decided to remove her healthy appendix. Apparently, they had decided that while they were in there, they would take it out 'just in case.'

The appendix is a pretty useless organ overall. It probably had a use once upon a time, but now it is redundant. The only time it pops back into relevance is when it decides to explode, sometimes resulting in death. So, the doctors, while sorting out one problem, preemptively removed another.

It's Probably Polite To Ask Permission To Remove An Extra Organ

The doctors told Bella that they removed the extra organ so that diagnosis of related pain would be easier in the future. Rather than there being confusion as to where abdominal pain is coming from, the doctors cut their odds. In her video, she said they told her, "We want to make sure, next time you go into hospital with abdominal pain, doctors don't waste four hours trying to figure if its appendicitis or not"

However, it must have felt pretty strange for Bella to wake up from surgery a little lighter than she initially expected. She was pretty put out by their reasoning too. In her TikTok, she has a similar issue with the way women are treated in hospitals as plenty of others share.

Her problem lies with the fact that the doctors wouldn't believe her about her pain in the first place. Instead of choosing to listen to her, and believe she understands her own body, they removed a "whole ass organ."