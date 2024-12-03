Woman Sentenced For Eating A Cat In Disturbing Trial

Disgusting footage shows the moment a woman decided that she was going to grab a cat from the streets and begin eating it, in front of horrified neighbors.

Videos by Wide Open Country

On the night of August 16th, Allexis Ferrell, 27, clearly disturbed and on drugs was found by police. She was on all fours, with the cat in her hands. She had begun eating it, right there in the streets. Her neighbors could do nothing but stand around and look on in disgust.

"What did you do?" the officer asks, "Why did you kill the cat?" He can hardly believe what he is seeing. Even once he has put the woman into the car, he still struggles to believe she was eating the cat. He folds her into the police car and takes her away.

Judge Horrified At Cat Eating Crime

Like the officers at the scene, the judge is incredulous. Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione was both disturbed and disappointed by the woman's weird act of madness. "This is repulsive to me. I mean, that anyone would do this to an animal. And an animal's like a child. I don't know if you understand that or not" he said.

The judge further reprimanded her for the debasement of herself and the community she had committed. The shock at her lack of self-control or self-worth is visible in his statements. "I can't express the disappointment, shock, disgust that this crime has brought to me." he laments. "To me, you present quite a danger to our community." Her act of eating a cat has brought shame to her community.

Of course, she was sentenced for the cat-eating incident. She was given a year for this particular episode. However, this was added to another 18-month-long sentence for theft and child endangerment. She will be hopefully given the due care and attention she needs.

However, this was not the act of a sane or stable woman. To eat a cat the way she did, and in public, is the behavior of someone who needs care. In this case, she will receive inpatient treatment after her release. This should assess just what has gone wrong, and keep her in a protected and safe environment, not just for the local cats, but her also.