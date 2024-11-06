Woman Rushes To Hospital After Accidentally Pouring Nail Glue Instead Of Eye Drops Into Eye

The eyes are a very delicate organ and need to be treated with the utmost care. However, after mistaking nail glue for her usual eye drops, a Florida woman put her eyes through hell.

Videos by Wide Open Country

We are all a little blurry-eyed in the middle of the night. In her half-asleep state, Brianne Shipley reached across for what she thought were her eye drops, instead picking up the nail glue she had unwisely put beside it. Without paying due attention, she dropped the nail glue into her eyes.

Commenting on how easy the mistake was to make, she told PEOPLE "After I got the notification [to treat my eye], I blindly reached over, grabbed the bottle of nail glue, opened my eye with one hand, and put the drops in. As the drop was falling I realized the consistency of the plastic bottle felt wrong. As soon as it hit my eye, I started screaming."

It didn't take her long to realize the mistake she had made. Searing pain tore through her head. 'After it happened, I literally was screaming hysterically, telling my phone to call 911 and trying to wake my son up.' she said. Comparing the agony to fire, she said it felt like she had rocks tearing across her eye.

She immediately ran her eye underwater, showering as much of the nail glue from her eye as possible.

Doctors Attempted To Remove The Nail Glue From Her Eye

After washing her eyes, she rushed to the doctor. Using a Q-Tip they removed whole chunks of the glue from her eyes. Due to the quick work of the emergency room, her eye was cleaned out. They checked for abrasions and tears.

She has been kept with a cleaning lens on her eye and under medical attention. Although she will have a blurry eye for a while, she will get her vision back eventually.

This is not a common mistake, especially for people who are not used to using eye drops. As a contact lens wearer, this is common for me, and I know to keep anything to do with my eyes separate. Even getting something small in the eye is a nightmare, so I can't imagine nail glue.