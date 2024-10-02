Woman Draws Backlash After Ranting About Ruined Vacation Plans After Hurricane Helene Devastates North Carolina

There was terrible, almost unbelievable devastation left behind in several states from Hurricane Helene. North Carolina has been especially hard hit. Residents there are scrambling to get the basics - food, shelter, electricity, water, gas, sanitation, and phone and internet service. With flooding and debris rendering many roads impassable, getting around safely is tough, if not impossible. A woman named Chelsea irately made her displeasure known in a TikTok video. Her vacation plans in North Carolina were apparently upended by the storm. She is being called out by some for being self-centered, given the magnitude of this catastrophe and the awful suffering it is causing.

Chelsea, for her part, has her own side of this story. We wanted to take a closer look at this emotionally-charged situation that has captured people's attention.

Chelsea Wanted A Refund For Her Vacation Rental In North Carolina And Had Trouble Getting It

She Claims She Is An Airbnb Host Herself

Per People, Chelsea, who says she lives in eastern North Carolina, "is upset after being unable to get a refund for her mountain vacation rental that she booked through Airbnb despite the hurricane." Her video consists of a more-than-three-minute tirade about being massively inconvenienced by the aftermath of the storm. As Chelsea speaks, she becomes more and more furiously fuming about her plight.

She says in the video that she "spent the last hour on the phone" on September 30 with property management company Evolve. As Chelsea tells it, they told her that they would need to contact the owner of the rental property before making any "executive decisions" about refunds. She is also mad because she says she has five days to cancel her reservation and will only get a partial refund. The trip cost her $2500 for a week with a family of six people, she said.

Chelsea Posted A Second Video To Further Explain Herself

She Said She Is 'Actually A Very Caring Person'

Chelsea used her second TikTok video in part to say that she is fully aware of the humanitarian crisis after Helene. She says she does care about those who are severely impacted by it.

"Am I aware that people have lost their lives? Absolutely. I'm aware that roads are washed away, there's no gas, there's barely food, there's a lot of devastation and that people are still looking for friends and family members? Absolutely. Does that break my heart? It sure does."

She continued to say that she is allowing a displaced family to "stay in one of my Airbnbs for an entire week for nothing."

She Did Get Her Refund

Chelsea Reportedly Got Her Money Back on September 30

Airbnb reportedly informed People that in these states - Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia - their Major Disruptive Events Policy was now up and running. Per the outlet, "This means hosts can cancel eligible stays in these areas without consequences, and guests who have an eligible booking in these areas can cancel for a refund."

Someone from property management company Evolve said that "Our hearts go out to those impacted by Hurricane Helene. We are supporting owners and guests with the most immediate trips and were delayed in processing Chelsea's refund, as her trip was scheduled for mid-October. We can confirm that she was refunded yesterday [Sept. 30]."