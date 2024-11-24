Woman Makes Disgusting Discovery After Steak Starts Wriggling At Steakhouse

An undisclosed woman shared to ABC News the story of her finding maggots wriggling wildly on her steak when she dined at Lone Star Rib House in Sydney.

Videos by Wide Open Country

On November 10, she went with her family to the establishment to enjoy a meal. However, upon receiving her steak, she immediately noticed something was up. "I sort of zoomed in, looking at the piece of steak and thought, 'That's really odd, there are things moving,'" she told the outlet.

The video is pretty gross, so be sure if you want to see it.

Despite the video clearly showing over a dozen maggots roaming freely on the steak, the restaurant seems to have come off scott-free from the ordeal.

She immediately told staff about the unwelcome guests on her plate. She was offered a replacement meal, although she naturally declined. "I just said, 'No, I can't eat here ... I just want to leave,'" she said.

Unfortunately, it isn't clear whatsoever how the maggots ended up on her steak. Apparently, the staff didn't "know how the maggots came about on the steak."

Steak House Considered Safe To Eat At After Maggot Incident

Strangely, the investigation into the steakhouse turned up with "no areas of concern."

Apparently, the diner was told that "the maggots didn't come from the steak, they were actually on the salad." She attested that there were no maggots found in her salad, but regardless, there shouldn't have been any maggots at all.

"Promptly the morning after the customer's visit," an independent environmental health officer conducted an inspection on the restaurant, a spokesperson confirmed.

Apparently, there is nothing wrong or concerning about the establishment, essentially making this is an unsolved freak accident.

The report said there was no "possibility of contamination during assembly."

Even stranger is that the establishment went under a surprise inspection on November 5 and passed with flying colors.

The incident has left the diner "grossed out," and she now struggles to eat steak.

"I don't think I can eat beef for a while, it's turned me off. Even cooking at home I feel like I'm cooking the meat a little bit more than I normally would just to make sure I'm killing anything that is potentially in it," she said.

I don't really blame her.