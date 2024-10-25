Woman Left With Severe Burns And Permanent Scarring After Beauty Procedure Went Wrong

A woman thought she was getting a beauty treatment, but she ended up with severe second-degree burns and permanent scarring on her face.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The woman decided to have microneedling done. But the procedure went way wrong. "I wanted to feel confident without makeup," Melia Nielsen told Kennedy News via New York Post. "Now I'm in an even worse position because I've got a huge scar across my face instead of just a few spots."

She revealed that she spent $100 on microneedling back in July. The procedure involves using small needles for collagen. However, upon her second session, the procedure ended up wearing away the layers of skin.

"At the time she never said anything about it but I was actually bleeding," Nielsen recalled. "She only said five or six days later over a message that she'd noticed that I was bleeding quite a bit."

To make matters worse, the person used toner to clean up the blood. That left her with a chemical burn on her skin. "At the time it was stinging quite bad and she kept asking, 'Are you okay,'" she said. "Now I understand why she was asking that."

"I was like 'surely this isn't normal,'" she said. "I was panicking the night that it happened — I washed it with water and didn't put anything on it."

Later, the woman tried to raise her concerns with the beauty provider but got ignored. She ended up going to the ER.

"When I woke up the next morning the whole thing looked bruised. It had gone all horrible and purple," she explained. She said it hurt to touch. "It had stopped weeping but it was wet to touch — it was really, really swollen. It was pretty much the entirety of my cheek all the way up to near my eye."

Woman Experiences Scarring

The doctors confirmed that it was a chemical burn.

"They said what should've happened at the time is if she thought something wasn't right she shouldn't have carried on doing what she was doing," said Nielsen. The images are quite graphic. You can view them at her Facebook here. "She shouldn't have let me leave with my skin the way it was."

The provider tried to blame the woman for the injury. She also failed to offer to pay for the medical treatments.

"It absolutely wasn't anything I'd done. I'd not changed anything that I used," Nielsen said. "All of the skincare products that I was using were what she'd recommended for me to use. I'd not had any problem at all with any of the other treatments I'd had."

Now the woman is struggling with scarring. She was in so much pain and discomfort that it was hard to go to work afterward.

"Even now if I rub my finger over it now it's a completely different texture to the rest of my face. It's never fully going away," she said. "The first time I put makeup on was only about a month ago. Because it's such a sensitive area now, even wearing makeup for a day really made it flare up."