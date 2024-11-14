Woman Kills Father With Pick Axe After Becoming Enraged Over Election Day And His Refusal To Turn Out Lights

Content warning for those with vivid mental visuals, for this is a rather gruesome story. On Election Night, Corey Burke, 33, savagely attacked and killed her father Timothy Burke, 67 in their Seattle home.

Videos by Wide Open Country

According to the charging documents obtained by DailyMail.com, she murdered her father in a fit of rage after he refused to turn off their lights. No context is available for why turning off the lights may have contributed to the Blue Origin employee snapping how she did.

She then walked upstairs and secured the murder weapon, an ice pick, after accepting that she could not convince her dad to keep the lights off.

According to the outlet, she then tripped her father and began the attack. Corey strangled her father and attacked him with the ice pick. Both the blunt and sharp sides were used in the relentless assault as she struck him in the head several times.

Corey confessed to having bit him to aid her attack, claiming he was too strong. She then presumably dumped his body in the basement, for that is where police found his body.

Daughter Remorseless For Patricide Following Mental Crisis

According to a police report, Corey shows no remorse for her actions. Police reports and confessions from Corey paint a vivid picture of a mental crisis.

After killing her father, she took to smashing windows in the home in an "act of liberation." Corey admits that she felt satisfied when his body finally went limp, and she sat by his side whilst he died.

The neighbors saw Corey smashing the windows and called the police. Although Corey refused the police, they gained entry to the house after safety concerns for her father were raised.

Reportedly, she was "clapping inside her home" when the cops arrived. They recovered the murder weapon: a bloodied climbing pick.

Upon leaving her home, her face was smattered with blood. She told police on the scene that there was "something important about Election Day," although it's unclear what that exactly means or insinuates. At some point, she also claimed that the murder "had to happen today."

When describing to police how she killed her father, she said it was "really f--king hard." Corey was concerned at some points that she wouldn't be able to kill him.

Corey has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held on $2 million bond. She is due in court on November 21.