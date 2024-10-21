Woman Killed In Hit And Run Feet From Her Home, Family Don’t Find Out Until Week Later

On October 4th, Brittannee Parker, 32, was killed mere feet from her home. Her family only found out about her death six days later, however.

It was a neighbor who found her lifeless body in the middle of the road. She was bleeding from her head and warm to the touch. Although it has been classed as a hit-and-run, with a school bus driver being the one who hit her.

She was walking her dog in the morning when she was hit. She didn't take a phone with her as she took her dog out for a quick walk, leading to a delay in identification.

Heartbroken Family Confused And Upset

Luke Mann, Parker's cousin, told the U.S. Sun, "she was just such a light. It's going to be really tough not having her around."

Upon being found by the neighbor Breelle Buegler, she had a weak pulse. She blocked her body off with her vehicle and called the emergency services. Parker was raced to the hospital, but couldn't be saved. Mann further says that she was found with severe lacerations on her face and a wound on her chest.

Allegedly, the bus driver believed he had hit a dog and didn't bother to stop the bus to check. SeKai Ann, someone who knew Parker, posted to Facebook saying, "if you thought you hit something even an inanimate object why wouldn't you stop and check?"

It's unknown currently what action will be taken against the bus driver, if anything.

Suspicion and worry for her wellbeing arose when Parker wouldn't turn up for work or answer any calls or messages. The family is outraged they weren't told as soon as possible.

"The police really should have taken it more seriously," Mann said, "finding someone dead just the day before outside the same building that they were doing the wellness check of someone."

"I don't understand why those two connections weren't made."

Parker and Mann had grown near inseparable. He had recently suffered the loss of a coworker after a violent carjacking, so is especially devastated after so much tragedy.