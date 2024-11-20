Woman Horrified To Discover Doctors Left Needle In Her Abdomen For 18 Years

Being under anesthetic is a nightmare for some people. Not knowing what is happening during surgery is enough to make a lot of people very uncomfortable. This woman was left with a needle in her abdomen for 18 years after a botched surgery.

After delivering the woman's baby, a nurse dropped a needle into the open wound. The surgeons tried their best to recover the needle, but it was too difficult, and she was losing blood. They decided to sew her up with it still in there.

It took 18 years for doctors to finally manage to recover the needle from the woman's body. In that time she suffered with intense pain as it moved around inside her. She was under constant supervision as it traveled. The doctors needed to ensure it didn't reach any vital organs.

For 18 years the woman had to endure the pain of the needle. Doctors were unable to recover it, fearing the surgery would be too invasive. The pain was only compounded by the mounting medical bills.

A Foundation Aids In Removing The Needle

The medical bills from the weekly visits were beginning to financially cripple the mother. Not only was she worrying about the needle, lodged in her body for 18 years, but also now becoming destitute.

So, in a last-ditch effort, she reached out to the Pavena Foundation for Women and Children. This fantastic organization, dedicated to helping mothers and children in need, swooped in to save her.

Not only did they help her financially, but also helped remove the 18-year-long needle problem. The foundation searched for doctors who were qualified for the surgery she needed. They were competent enough to open her up and remove the needle that had been causing her so much pain.

To help her further and ensure no other patients have to deal with the same problem, the organization also arranged legal representation. The foundation has started a lawsuit against the hospital that left a needle inside this poor woman for 18 years. This will hold them responsible for the damage caused by their inadequacies.

If you're not a big fan of surgery, this story certainly won't help. This is an uncommon story, but not unheard of.