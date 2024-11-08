Woman Goes Missing At Niagara Falls A Week After Mother And Two Children Plunge To Their Deaths

What's going on at Niagara Falls? Just a week after a mother and two children plunged to their deaths, a woman is now missing at the popular landmark.

Want more from us? Get handpicked stories in your inbox. Join free.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The woman disappeared into thin air near the falls. Just a week a go, a mom pushed her two kids to their deaths before jumping herself. Now, police are looking for a missing woman at the par. Eyewitnesses last saw her in the water just above the largest of the three waterfalls at Niagara.

They saw her in the water near Goat Island, just above Horseshoe Falls. No one has seen her since Wednesday afternoon. Investigators are searching the park.

Want more from us? Get handpicked stories in your inbox. Join free.

"An immediate search of the area commenced using Park Police drone, foot searches of the gorge and visual searches from overlooks," state police said in a statement to WGRZ. "Park police also contacted New York State Police Aviation for assistance in searching the lower Niagara River."

Niagara Falls Tragedy

So far, authorities haven't identified the woman.

But the woman, who is yet to be identified, is yet to be found. But it brings to mind the tragedy of the mother and two children. 33-year-old Chianti Means pushed her two kids off the Falls after stepping over a guardrail. She then jumped herself.

Means reportedly suffered from postpartum depression. Means's cousin Bierra Hamilton spoke out about her death.

"Understand this — postpartum [depression] is very real and needs a cure," said Hamilton. "Her death wasn't over a man. My cousin was silently fighting depression alone." Prior to her death, she made some heartbreaking posts on social media.

"I wish someone would love me because the man that's suppose to does not," she wrote late last month.

"Everyone please leave me alone I'm in love with my daughter father," she wrote a few days later. "I want my family back. Respectfully Idgaf what I said about him before or what anyone else thinks."

Meanwhile, Hamilton said that Means loved her children.

"My cousin had a beautiful soul," Hamilton added. "She loved her children and her family very much. I never had a bad memory with her. [She was] so full of life and wisdom. She and her kids will be missed so much."