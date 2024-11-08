Woman Goes Blind And Paralyzed After Taking Popular Weight Loss Drug

The new weight loss fad drug Ozempic has been a talking point for many in the US. The miracle drug has been used to quickly drop pounds, and treat diabetes, but the side effects have had some serious impact on a number of users.

For people looking for a quick way to lose weight, the Ozempic drug seems too good to be true. The GLP-1 agonist injection suppressed the desire to eat and moves food through the body quickly. On its discovery, it rapidly became the go-to drug for people looking to drop some weight without changing their diet or lifestyle.

However, it has emerged that many people who have been prescribed it were missold the true side effects. This weight loss drug comes with some pretty severe problems for many including vomiting, blindness, and serious gastro disabilities.

One woman who suffered from blindness, vomiting, and paralysis has joined hundreds of others in a lawsuit against the pharmaceutical company.

A Mounting Lawsuit Against Weight Loss Drug Ozempic

Numerous people have come forward in litigation against the weight loss drug. New York-based attorney, Robert King is putting together the case, and he says he has over 400 people with reported nasty side effects.

By far, the most common, he says, is severe abdominal problems. These lead to vomiting, diarrhea, and the inability to eat. The constant vomiting on an empty stomach has also led to tooth loss due to stomach acid. Alongside these symptoms are blindness, and paralysis caused by the weight loss drug.

The lawsuit states that these side effects are not forewarned. Doctors are handing out the medication without letting patients know the side effects. King claims that the packaging and information are not complete, therefore giving users misinformation about the possible negative effects.

Speaking to one victim of the weight loss drug, we hear "I couldn't eat anything. I couldn't drink anything. I had such burning in my stomach and in my chest that nothing helped." Consequently. she was bed-bound, unable to work, and left to vomit into a bin. This is a common tale for people using Ozempic.

Although the labeling on the weight loss drug does mention "gastrointestinal adverse reactions", it fails to mention gastroparesis in particular. As Mr. King states, in this case, he is not trying to get the drug from the shelves. Instead, he wants the warning to be clearer.