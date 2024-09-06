Woman Gets Black Out Drunk In Las Vegas, Steals Casket With Body From Funeral Home

Buckle up because we're in for another wild one. Per USA Today, a Las Vegas woman was charged with "burglary of a business, grand larceny, and the removal, transfer, and distribution of human remains." Yes, your eyes don't deceive you! This woman stole an occupied casket from a funeral home. According to an arrest report, she'd "blacked out from drinking six beers."

Police were initially tipped off by a report of a suspicious person lying face-down in front of a store. Reportedly, the "tipper" told police that a casket was in front of the Affordable Cremation & Burial Service. The business "appeared to be burglarized." Somehow, it gets more morbid!

Officers found the casket in a cart on the sidewalk near the funeral home. Remember when I said that the casket was occupied? Well, police also found the body -- its feet covered with plastic bags -- lying face-down on a bed of rocks near the funeral home. Additionally, an open door on the side of the business had its glass broken. Don't worry -- we still have some insanity left in this story!

Officers proceeded to look over the surveillance footage. They saw the woman breaking into the funeral home. She walked to the viewing room, went to the casket, and brought it out the front door. Moreover, this required multiple back-and-forth trips.

After confirming from local sources that the woman was indeed the likely perpetrator, officers detained her. When questioned, she told the police that she often blacks out due to a substance abuse problem. She even admitted that she used a "common method" to burglarize businesses, typically using a rock to break a window to enter.

Reportedly, she didn't remember any of her casket-stealing escapades. But I guess I'm having a hard time envisioning why someone, even someone who's drunk out of their mind, would burglarize a funeral home! Caskets are not light -- those bad boys are cumbersome. Wouldn't you sober up a little trying to haul a huge casket around? Not only that, but the dead body you put plastic bags on? None of this seems real, if I'm perfectly honest!