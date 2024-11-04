Woman Finds Homeless Teen Living In Her Garden And Handles It Surprisingly Well

Homeless people are an unfortunate reality in our country. Unfortunately as the years progress, more and more people become homeless and end up on the streets. While many turn a blind eye, others try to assist in anyway they can. However, it is a little different when a homeless person makes themself comfortable on your property. One woman found a homeless teen living in her garden and she handled it surprisingly well.

Woman Finds Homeless Teen Living In Her Garden

Elly Pimentel is a single mother of two young boys, living in Washington State. She was just living her life like the rest of us when one day she realized that there was what she referred to as an "unhoused boy" curled up and sleeping near her home. While the average person may have asked him to leave or called some sort of authorities, Elly did neither.

She claimed that her ring doorbell had alerted her of his presence before but that he had "always been respectful." The majority of the time, the homeless teen living in her garden just used the area to rest, eat snacks, and read. Elly decided she needed to do something. She left a note letting him know that she was "100 percent okay" with him using her side yard outside of her home. Not only did she leave him the note, but she also left him a bucket full of supplies.

Blankets, soup, pillows, and even another note offering to do is laundry for him if he needed it. This woman honestly handled finding a homeless teen living her garden surprisingly well. Even the internet was astonished at her kindness.

The Saga Continues

After her initial video, Elly ended up posting four more updates on her and the teen's journey together. At first, the homeless teen living in her garden seemed amicable. Even writing her notes back and saying that he appreciated the help but wasn't comfortable going into her backyard, despite her offering.

As time went on, Elly learned the horrors that this young boy was going through and it struck a cord within her. She eventually gave the boy clothes, baby wipes, more food, and a plethora of other items to help him. Occasionally she would even go outside and chat with him.

However, after several months the boy's behavior became erratic and it became clear to Elly that something needed to change. Although, even when his behavior changed she still handled the situation surprisingly well. She calmly approached the homeless teen living in her garden and reminded him that he didn't live there and that she was willing to help him find a shelter.

After some time she even called a shelter herself and got all of his belongings moved there. While the shelter continued to look for the boy, they have yet to find him. Elly and the homeless teen living in her garden left on amicable terms, but she does admit feeling some angst about not knowing how his story will end. Wishing him the best and so thankful for women like Elly who extend a helping hand to those in need.