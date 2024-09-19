Woman Discovers Priceless Family Memento After Losing Both Her Parents Just One Day Apart

It's been a rough two years for Lisa Jones after losing both of her parents just one day apart. But there was one silver lining.

Both of Jones's parents passed away just a day apart. Her father died on May 8, 2023 from complications related to Parkinson's disease. He was 91. Meanwhile, her mother passed away on May 9, 2023, from a lung disease at 71.

Following their deaths, Jones had the sad duty of cleaning out her parents' home in Los Angeles. She found the process to be both taxing and overwhelming. Memories of her parents hit her in the gut like a two-by-four. All those keepsakes added up to a life well lived and shared.

"My parents lived there for 30 years," Lisa told People. "So you can imagine there was a lot of stuff, a lot of items, and a lot of memories.

However, one thing stuck out more than the rest. Jones discovered her mother's cookbook binder. It contained every recipe that her mother cooked her while growing up. But much to her dismay, she realized her mom's toffee recipe was missing.

Every year, her parents would have toffee. Jones and her mother would make toffee during the second week of December. It was a Christmas tradition that she shared with her mom. And suddenly, all of those times would vanish. Losing that toffee recipe was a bit like losing her mother all over again.

"Then, I was cleaning out the last part of their home on a sweltering hot day this July to clear out the basement, which was filled with Christmas trees, Thanksgiving turkeys and all sorts of holiday décor," she recalled. "I went through every single box because I wanted to ensure nothing with sentimental value was discarded. That's when I found the toffee recipe — it felt like my mom was saying, 'Thank you, Lisa, for your hard work.' "

Keeping Her Parents Alive Through Memory

She said the recipe was better than she anticipated.

"It wasn't just the recipe — it had her specific notes on a lined piece of paper, including the exact type of chocolate she used and the ratios for making different batches. It felt like the ultimate treasure and a fitting tribute to the memories we shared," she added.

To keep her mom's spirit alive, Jones started sharing her recipes online. She's been blown away by the response to her parents' memory.

"I am blown away by the virality of it," Jones said. "It has resonated with so many people who have experienced the loss of a parent or sibling and the emotional challenge of selling a family home. For me, sharing their recipes, cocktails, and traditions has been a beautiful way to keep their memory alive."

"The greatest joy I get is when someone texts me to say they used one of my dad's recipes for a special occasion," she continued. "It makes me feel like my parents are still living on through these shared experiences and their legacy continues. I think many people, after a loved one passes away, feel hesitant to bring them up, but I want to hear those stories. Talking about them helps me feel that they are still a part of my life and always will be."