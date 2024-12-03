Woman Dies While Undergoing Liposuction At Home

Some things, like a quick haircut, are cosmetic improvements you can do yourself, at home. But, as one woman finds out, something like liposuction should definitely be done in surgery, when she dies at the hands of her friend.

The world is obsessed with surgery-induced beauty it seems. Now, people will go to insane lengths to nip, tuck, and suck their way into eternal youth. Many are even taking their lives into their own hands with some incredibly dangerous procedures.

A Medellin woman decided that she wanted to cut costs and corners with the popular weight loss technique known as liposuction. This process removes fat, via surgery, from specific areas of the body. To keep costs down she recruited her friend for the job, rather than go to a registered clinic.

Colombian Woman Opts For Hope Liposuction

Rather than visiting a professional, 40-year-old Lina Ospina asked her nurse friend to perform the procedure instead. After being put under anesthesia at around 7.30 pm the hack job began. However, shortly afterward, as the liposuction started, the woman went into convulsions.

The emergency services were immediately called, and she was rushed to Alma Máter Hospital. However, it was too late for the woman, and she was declared dead at 10.30 pm.

The nurse friend who performed the back street surgery has not been named. She has also not been taken into custody because her whereabouts are not known.

This is not the first case of someone trying to perform complex and dangerous cosmetic surgeries on themselves either. As the process is becoming more and more common, people are taking it into their own hands with increased regularity.

However, these procedures are often very invasive, or leave the body open to infection. Even small processes such as lip filler can lead to serious complications down the line. Messing with your body is no small thing, and only doctors know what is and isn't appropriate. There are many toxic chemicals or limits to what the body can take which are very easy to forget.

If you have to deform your body in the pursuit of eternal youth and beauty, leave it to the professionals. I've seen enough friends irreparably ruin their bangs trying to give themselves a haircut. Don't be like this woman and start attempting liposuction as well.