Woman Dies After Jumping Out Of Uber On Busy Highway

Some things look much easier in the movies. A woman found out the hard way that jumping from a moving Uber isn't simply a case of tucking and rolling on the Long Island Expressway.

While driving along at highway speeds, Priyanka Sewhani, of Oyster Bay decided to exit a moving vehicle. She opened the back passenger door, and jumped from the moving Uber, directly into the busy lanes. She will have hit the ground at some speed, and to add to the damage, she was then hit by another vehicle on the highway.

The Uber driver stopped immediately after he realized that she had decided to end the ride by jumping out. He then waited at the scene for emergency services to arrive. However, it was understandably too late for Sewhani, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

After jumping from the Uber, she had her legs run over by another car, which didn't stop. It was at 1.30 am, and nobody expected a body to be tumbling along a highway. The other driver is said to not realize it had hit her, so not stopping is understandable.

Her Reasons For Jumping From The Uber Are Unknown

Currently, it is unclear as to why she decided that jumping from the Uber was preferable to having it pull over. However, because the driver was so quick to stop, and assist with the investigation, hopefully more light will be shed on her death.

Uber has released a statement about the incident "We're holding the rider's loved ones in our hearts in the wake of this horrific tragedy. We stand ready to support law enforcement with their investigation however we can." The company will do its best to get to the bottom of the reasons and causes for the situation.

The jumping Uber passenger stopped all four lanes of the eastbound Long Island Expressway. The emergency services needed time to clean up the scene. Evidence had to be taken, and a full investigation is underway. One can only guess at the reasons for jumping from a moving vehicle. It's some kind of desperation that would drive someone to do such a thing.