woman-creates-gofundme-for-90-year-old-vet-whose-wife-has-dementia

Sometimes worthy causes go viral, like this GoFundMe launched by a woman to support a 90-year-old disabled veteran whose wife has dementia. New Hampshire local Jenelle Marie noticed the elderly gentleman, named Donald, had been pawning jewelry so he could use the money to take care of his wife.

The GoFundMe has raised over $230,000 for the U.S. Air Force veteran so far.

Marie, a TikTok user, captured a poignant moment as she filmed Donald trying to pawn jewelry. In a touching twist, she surprised him with an envelope containing $1,300. This onion-chopping video has garnered over 7 million views on TikTok.

Marie noted on the GoFundMe page that Donald provides around-the-clock care for his wife, as the couple has no children and no immediate family remaining.

"He is the sweetest old man you could ever meet and loves his wife dearly," she added.

In the TikTok footage, the gracious veteran manages to keep his sense of humor. "When I can afford it, one of these days I'm going to call you and ask you to lunch," he quips at one point.

"I appreciate that, but we're just happy to do it," Marie replies. She then explains the source of the cash. "[The money] is from me, my fiance, and like 25 people."

"I'm so excited... this is fabulous," Donald can be heard marveling as he leaves.

The GoFundMe Was Established For the Vet Over Worries His Wife with Dementia Would Be Placed in a Home

Donald encountered financial difficulties when his landlord raised the rent, causing him to "fall terribly behind on all his bills," Marie explained on the GoFundMe campaign page.

"He's deathly afraid he's going to be displaced and that they are going to make his wife go to a home," Marie added. "I'm currently looking to find him a new place to rent that is within his budget. I was hoping I could fundraise some money to lessen his load of financial stress."

According to Marie, the donations aim to assist Donald in securing a one-bedroom apartment or house for rent in the Manchester, New Hampshire area.

"I have looked into all sorts of resources, even Section 8 housing for him. The waitlists are too long," she explained.

Meanwhile, Marie shared an update on the GoFundMe page on Wednesday. She explained how the viral success of Donald's video prompted her to extend the fundraiser. The donation goal is now set at $300,000 after blowing the first goal of $200,000 out of the water.

"I'm going to give him more cash the next time he comes in," Marie wrote. "Thank you so much to everyone who donated or shared this fundraiser. I wish we could do more for the veterans in this country who risk their lives for each and every one of us."