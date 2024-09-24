Woman Crashes Porsche Through Parking Garage On Third Floor And Onto Tree

Oh, Florida. When will you ever stop being a constant source of news-worthy zingers? Per PEOPLE, a woman had to be rescued from her Porsche as it ran straight through a concrete parking garage barrier. Somehow, some way, the unidentified woman landed in a tree.

On the third floor of the parking garage, the woman accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes. This sent the car on its short journey out of the parking garage and nearly plummeting to the ground. The car was only stopped by a large tree, leaving it dangling halfway out of the garage while the woman awaited help from the wonderful folks of Coral Gables Fire Rescue.

They used ropes to bring her down to safety and sent her on her way to the hospital. She was physically uninjured, but she was understandably rattled by the experience. "Pretty sure that she was pretty shaken up, but looking at it from outside, she was fairly calm considering how dramatic this incident was," Fire Rescue Chief Xavier Jones stated to NBC.

"I basically heard a car peeling out, like they hit the gas by accident or trying to go really fast. I heard a really hard crash. So, I thought it was a car crash between two cars," an employee at a nearby doctor's office told the publication. A crane was used to retrieve the car, and the garage itself is being looked over by structural engineers.

"I was inside with my patients and I heard a big smack. When I went outside, I saw a car in a tree. If the tree had not been there. Some of my patients who were outside could have been hit by the car," another witness stated.

It's one of those situations that easily could've turned into something out of Final Destination. Fortunately for the woman (and everyone who could've been killed by the falling Porsche), the most harm that was done was to the parking garage itself! ...And the Porsche. ...And whoever has to pay for the damages to the parking garage.