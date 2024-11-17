Woman Confesses To Running The New York Marathon Drunk

Justine Huang, competitive runner, thought to approach the New York City marathon in a more relaxed manner. Instead of opting to do it as fast as she can, she thought to do it as fun as she can, and by the looks of it, she succeeded.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Over the 26.2 mile course, Huang consumed "four or five shots of liquor" and "four or five half cups of beer," she told NPR. She documented the marathon on TikTok, where you can watch her consume copious amounts of alcohol with a smile on her face.

Huang had previously attended the Chicago Marathon three weeks earlier, where she hit the finish line in 4 hours and 15 minutes. Her goal there was to do the run as fast as she could. With the NYC Marathon, however, she wanted to have fun with it.

She told the outlet, "I wanted to eat all the food I saw and then drink whatever the spectators were bringing. That was my plan going into this race. But I didn't expect how much food and drinks there would be."

She ended up completing the NYC Marathon in 5 hours and 36 minutes, and she had the time of her life when doing so. Sure, she could have aced it like in Chicago, but where's the fun in that?

"As a competitive person, I have the mindset that I want to run as fast as I can," she said. "But forcing myself to slow down this time — spending time with spectators and friends who came out to support me — made this experience so much better than I thought."

Her videos on TikTok clearly displayed the fun she was having. She eats candy, shares drinks with spectators, downs cups and shots while walking, and high-fives the watchers.

Huang continued, saying "I literally ran the whole thing with my best friend, and it was her first marathon. Being with her and seeing our friends who spent the entire day running around the city finding spots to cheer us on, that just made me so happy. I have no regrets at all."

Personally, I'm astounded by her stomach handling all the different sorts of alcohols while running for over 5 hours. Looks like she's got an iron gut to compliment her legs of steel.