Woman Claims She Was Kicked Off United Flight For Accidentally Misgendering Flight Attendant

A woman set to take a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Austin was allegedly denied access. Jenna Longoria took to social media to formally address her issue.

"My son and I are at United Airlines waiting for our flight," the video begins. "The flight attendant has denied access to us because he said that I made a derogatory comment about one of the flight attendants. Because I didn't use the right pronoun. Now, they are forbidding us from getting on the plane. I am with my son, he is 25 pounds. ... They denied us boarding."

In a follow-up video, Longoria speaks with one of the flight attendants. In it, the attendant offers Longoria a full refund. "I gotta fact-find," the attendant states. "[The attendant] can't make any determinations. I gotta fact-find. I gotta get my crews together. ... Again, I need statements. I don't want to go verbal about what I thought I heard."

Eventually, the situation would escalate to where United Airlines made a direct response on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Hi, Jenna. We'd like to take a closer look. When you have a moment, please send us the 6-digit confirmation number for your reservation in DM."

To which Longoria would reply, "Still waiting for resolution. I appreciate the DM that you're looking into it. But I'm still stranded here in [the] airport with 16-month-old & a 75-yr old mother. There is a 1:15 pm direct flight to Austin. Can we get permission to board?"

A Woman Is Allegedly Denied Access To A United Airlines Flight Due To Misgendering A Flight Attendant

Eventually, United Airlines spoke to Daily Wire about the issue. United itself claimed the problem was actually "too many carry-on items."

"A party of three traveling out of San Francisco today was not allowed to board following a discussion about having too many carry-on items. The matter was resolved and the customers took a later United flight to finish their trip."

Finally, Longoria spoke to the New York Post, detailing the incident.

"When [the flight attendant], who identifies as a woman, gave me our boarding passes, I said, 'Thank you, sir.' That is it. That is it. She got upset. I walked to the plane to go down the aisle. Then she held my mother back and wouldn't let her come with me [past the gate]."

