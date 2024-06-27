Woman Claims She Was Kicked Off United Flight For Accidentally Misgendering Flight Attendant

A woman set to take a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Austin was allegedly denied access. Jenna Longoria took to social media to formally address her issue.

"My son and I are at United Airlines waiting for our flight," the video begins. "The flight attendant has denied access to us because he said that I made a derogatory comment about one of the flight attendants. Because I didn't use the right pronoun. Now, they are forbidding us from getting on the plane. I am with my son, he is 25 pounds. ... They denied us boarding."

Mother and 16 month old baby DENIED entry to United Flight for using the wrong PRONOUNS for flight attendant. “The flight attendant has denied access to us because he said I made a derogatory comment about one of the flight attendants because I didn’t use the right pronoun” pic.twitter.com/SyvqNJzdmF — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 26, 2024

In a follow-up video, Longoria speaks with one of the flight attendants. In it, the attendant offers Longoria a full refund. "I gotta fact-find," the attendant states. "[The attendant] can't make any determinations. I gotta fact-find. I gotta get my crews together. ... Again, I need statements. I don't want to go verbal about what I thought I heard."

One of the flight attendants tells the upset mother “I gotta fact find. I gotta get my crews together. In flight has to get their statements. I need statements. I don’t want to go verbal about what I thought I heard.” ? @JennaLongoria pic.twitter.com/DK5WUJdvlt — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 26, 2024

Eventually, the situation would escalate to where United Airlines made a direct response on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Hi, Jenna. We'd like to take a closer look. When you have a moment, please send us the 6-digit confirmation number for your reservation in DM."

To which Longoria would reply, "Still waiting for resolution. I appreciate the DM that you're looking into it. But I'm still stranded here in [the] airport with 16-month-old & a 75-yr old mother. There is a 1:15 pm direct flight to Austin. Can we get permission to board?"

Eventually, United Airlines spoke to Daily Wire about the issue. United itself claimed the problem was actually "too many carry-on items."

"A party of three traveling out of San Francisco today was not allowed to board following a discussion about having too many carry-on items. The matter was resolved and the customers took a later United flight to finish their trip."

Finally, Longoria spoke to the New York Post, detailing the incident.

"When [the flight attendant], who identifies as a woman, gave me our boarding passes, I said, 'Thank you, sir.' That is it. That is it. She got upset. I walked to the plane to go down the aisle. Then she held my mother back and wouldn't let her come with me [past the gate]."