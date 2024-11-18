Woman Attacked At Disney World As Guests Rush To Her Aid

In a far less than fairytale story, a young man had to be pulled off two female family members at Disney World. Bystanders jumped to the two womens rescue as the out of control thug battered them.

Police reports haven't divulged the identity of the two women. But, they have let on that it was a domestic dispute.

The joy and festivities of Disney World were shattered when Matthew Cameron, 21, attacked his two family members. Bystanders looked on in horror as he unleashed his rage on the two women at 9pm on October 19th. The brutal attack happened at one of the populated outdoor food areas.

Video footage shows the aftermath of the attack. Thankfully, the women weren't left to defend themselves alone. Onlookers lept to action, knocking Cameron off the family members. He was quickly pulled from them, and pinned to the ground by someone a bit more his size.

Once the Disney World security arrived, the man allowed him to stand. He was escorted away and taken into police custody. The women could be seen, visibly shaken, and one bloodied, as they spoke to security about the event.

Saved By Disney World Onlookers

This violent spectacle certainly wasn't what you would call a Disney Moment. This violent outburst broke the fairytale immersion for a lot of guests. The man who recorded the video explained how Disney World staff did their best to hide the violent event. Speaking to the Daily Mail, the keen videographer said the staff "kind of built a wall in front of the incident."

Despite their best efforts, a number of people saw the event. There is only so much Mickey's huge hands can block. Disney World is usually a very safe space with plenty of security, as the main pointed out "My family and I visit Disney parks generally every weekend. This was a rare occurrence at Disney, for sure"

Of course, this wasn't an event involving a weapon, and simply an angry man lashing out at two women in front of children. There would be little security could do to predict or prevent this from happening. They were just lucky a local man took the initiative and suppressed him.