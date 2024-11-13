Woman Accidentally Attends Wrong Wedding Until Friend Asks Where She Was

Hey I get it, weddings can be stressful. At my own wedding, most of the day passed by in such a blur. However, I think I would have noticed if I was at the wrong one. Well, for one woman, she didn't seem to notice. This woman went on social media to share the story of how she attends the wrong wedding without even realizing it.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Woman Attends The Wrong Wedding

Amina Hassan was invited to her friend's wedding. This friendship was unique in the fact that the girls became friends online at first. However, their interesting beginning did nothing to deter Amina's friend from wanting her there on her special day.

There was just one little problem, Amina misread the invitation. This explains how the woman attends the wrong wedding. She confused Meridian Way, where her friend was getting married, with Meridian Grand. Okay, reading mishaps happen. However you would think that once the woman saw the bride and didn't recognize her that something would have clicked.

Well that is where their unique friendship comes into play. Amina admitted that she thought her friend looked different, and even had a different name. However, since they had met online she just assumed her friend was catfishing her. Although she couldn't find her name tag, a guest confirmed that Amina was at table two.

Amina said, "Guys, I really though my online friend lied to me about her name. And then she looked different. I thought my friend catfished me."

Not A Catfish Just A Mistake

As the woman attends the wrong wedding, something just wasn't sitting right with her. Amina decides to FaceTime her friend just be sure. When her friend's face appeared just as she had imagined it, she realized she had made a mistake and was at the wrong wedding. She rushed out of there to make it to her friend's wedding.

Only to leave her bag with the keys inside, needing to return back and start all over again. However, despite the delay she did successfully make it to the correct wedding eventually. After enjoying the evening with her friend, Amina woke to a message from the other bride, from the wrong wedding she attend. The bride was questioning why Amina was at her wedding and who she was.

After the woman explains how she attended the wrong wedding, all is well. If nothing else, this story will always be good for some laughs.