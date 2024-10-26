Wisconsin Pizzeria Apologizes After Customers Accidentally Get High On Pizzas Contaminated With THC

Famous Yeti's Pizza is facing a huge health-related issue after unintentionally serving pizza contaminated with THC. The Wisconsin-based pizzeria served the cannabinoid-infused Pizza between Tuesday, October 22, and Thursday, October 24; investigations are underway.

Public Health Madison & Dane County issued a news release on October 24, communicating the incident and warning about the effects of THC. "We want to be sure anyone who has this pizza on hand throws it away so they don't get sick," said Bonnie Armstrong, Director of Environmental Health at Public Health M & DC. "If you ate the pizza and are experiencing THC-related symptoms, please contact your health care provider or call 911 if your symptoms worsen"

The pizzeria, Famous Yeti's Pizza, issued a statement on Facebook. Similar to the news release, it communicates the contamination and goes into detail on how such a thing was possible. "Today, it was confirmed that pizza had been sold with dough mistakenly prepared with Delta9 contaminated oil. The oil accidentally used in the product originated from a shared storage space in the on-site cooperative commercial kitchen."

"We want to assure you that all affected products have been destroyed. Famous Yeti's is working closely with local authorities to improve our storage and security protocols to prevent this from happening again and to guarantee the safety of our customers."

The Effects of THC

Emergency services were able to treat and assist people who had consumed the contaminated pizza between Tuesday and Thursday. Stoughton Police and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection are investigating the incident. Famous Yeti's Pizza's owner is fully cooperative with authorities.

According to the CDC, it takes up to two hours to feel the effects of THC. Unfortunately, this in conjunction with potentially high levels of unbeknownst consumption may lead to THC poisoning and serious injuries. Depending on the amount of THC consumed, side effects such as increased heart rate, dizziness, panic attacks, hallucinations, and time distortion, among others, may last for an extended time.

These side effects can vary from person to person according to Public Health. Moreover, each pizza slide will contain different concentrations of THC. Public Health recommends completing a questionnaire to help the investigation if you consumed THC-infused pizza at Famous Yeti's Pizza.