Wisconsin Dad Accidentally Buys 14 Tickets For Alabama The Band While Trying To Get Football Tickets

I'm sure that more than a few of us have made the mistake of opening up Amazon after a few beers and buying things we shouldn't. This being said I don't know many who can top this Wisconsin dad. He ended up with 14 tickets for Alabama the Band, rather than the football team.

As a wise man once said: To Alcohol - it is the cause and solution to all of life's problems. In this case, that is certainly true. According to his daughter, the Wisconsin man made the purchase while 'Hammered' in Vegas. He thought they were going to be watching Alabama play football.

However, the morning after reared its ugly head. The inevitable hangxiety began to make itself known, and he realized he may have made a mistake.

Instead of watching 22 men burning up the football pitch, he had 14 tickets to see the four members of Alabama burning up the stage. But, as the saying goes, alcohol is also the solution to all life's problems. As the social media post shows, more than a few beers were consumed during the legends of the country music's show. The tickets certainly didn't go to waste, and a good time was had by all.

There are certainly worse mistakes to make while perusing the internet for purchases. I know I have woken up to next-day delivery after a few too many and had no recollection of ever clicking buy. Sometimes they are a gift to myself, sometimes I can't even work out what they are. I blame Wish.

This being said this drunken dad managed to royally mess up this purchase. Not only did he buy tickets to completely the wrong kind of Alabama, but he also got the date and location completely incorrect. If you ask me, the whole thing seems a little fishy.

I think the drunken dad had been caught up in some late-night Alabama karaoke. As he retired back to his Vegas hotel he felt inspired. Rather than admit he wanted to take his loving family to see one of the greatest country bands of all time, he claimed it to be a drunken misclick. That doesn't explain the need to buy an entire row though.