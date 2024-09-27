Window Washer Left Danging Several Stories In Air

After suffering an equipment malfunction, a window washer found himself stuck on the 24th floor of One Kansas City Place, the tallest building in Kansas City. The man was left hanging outside the building for almost an hour. The Kansas City Fire Department successfully saved him with the help of Santa Fe Glass

The event happened on Tuesday, September 24, - according to KCTV - when the window washer's main harness broke. It happened around 10:15 a.m.

At around the same time, two Santa Fe Glass workers were doing some glass work on the 12th floor. These workers - Etienne Wager and Lucas Berry - were later approached by the Kansas City Fire Department, asking for help.

The firefighters originally planned to hoist the window washer up to the roof. However, since One Kansas City Place is 47 stories tall, they later asked Wager and Berry for help.

These two Santa Fe Glass workers helped firefighters rescue the window maker from the 26th floor instead. Officials were able to attach a safety line to the worker's harness, enabling them to pull him up.

Glass Workers To The Rescue

Berry talked to KCTV about the experience: "It was kind of like an adrenaline-rushing experience going up there." He continued: "As soon as we got up there, we took out the rubber, popped the panels, and pulled the window off. The guy, he didn't look too stressed, but as soon as we pulled him up you could tell there's a sense of relief."

The Kansas City Fire Department posted a statement on social media regarding the rescue, thanking Wager and Berry for their help. "A special thanks to Santa Fe Glass and two of their employees, Etienne Wager and Lucas Berry, who were at the building performing work on another floor," reads the statement. "Their assistance in removing a section of glass allowed KCFD to perform a quick rescue of the stranded window washer. Great work by all."

The KCFD and the Santa Fe Glass workers took about 30 minutes to rescue the window washer. Once the window washer was safe, both Wager and Berry went back to the 12th floor to continue with their glass work.