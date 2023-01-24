Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert + More to Celebrate Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday at Star-Studded Concert Event

Country music legend Willie Nelson will turn 90 on April 29, and a large group of artists are getting together to celebrate during a two-night event dubbed Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie's 90th Birthday. The concerts will take place on April 29 and 30 at the historic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif., and a long list of artists from multiple genres will be joining Nelson for the party.

The weekend will include performances from Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff and Neil Young. The celebration will see more performances from Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Chicks, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes and Ziggy Marley. Additional artists will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.

"I can't think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends and of course the fans who made this all possible," Nelson says of the event via press release. "It's an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue."

Fans can begin purchasing two-day packages to the event starting on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. Eligible Capital One Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cardholders will be able to access an exclusive pre-sale. Tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. PT. Travel packages are also available. Learn more here.

Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie's 90th Birthday will be executive produced by Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Bill Silva, Brian Smith and Creative Artists Agency.

