Willie Nelson Gets Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination

Willie Nelson pulled the trigger on getting a COVID-19 vaccination, per a social media post by Texas-based Family Hospital Systems.

"Getting your COVID vaccine is Willie cool!" the post reads. "Thank you Willie Nelson for helping Family Hospital Systems slow the spread of COVID-19!"

Getting your COVID vaccine is Willie cool!Thank you Willie Nelson for helping Family Hospital Systems slow the spread... Posted by Family Hospital Systems on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Family Health Systems also encourage Nelson's fellow Texans to follow his lead and sign up for drive-through tests and vaccines.

Nelson's official Facebook page shared the three images which show the country music legend getting a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine into his left arm.

​Both COVID-19 vaccines available in America require two shots. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires two shots in the arm 21 days apart while Moderna's vaccine requires shots 28 days apart.

Nelson's longtime friend Dolly Parton helped fund the Moderna vaccine through a $1 million donation to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Parton's kindness toward Vanderbilt paved the way for several research papers on the virus plus convalescent plasma studies, which treat people infected with the virus with the plasma of those carrying antibodies against the virus.

"My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who's been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure," Parton wrote on social media.

In a follow-up tweet, the country legend wrote that she hopes her generosity towards the Nashville-based hospital "encourages people that can afford it to make donations."

Read More: Toby Keith and Ricky Skaggs Reportedly Awarded National Medal of the Arts by President Donald Trump

In other Nelson news, he'll be the keynote speaker for this year's edition of SXSW. The Austin-based fest, which got cancelled last March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will return in 2021 as an online-only event.

Per the New York Times, over 386,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since last March. That toll includes the Dec. 12, 2020 passing of Dallas-based country legend Charley Pride.

Nelson's second Frank Sinatra covers album, That's Life, is due out on February 26th.

Now Watch: 15 Things You Didn't Know About Willie Nelson

