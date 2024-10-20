Willie Nelson Uses The Power of Weed to Endorse Kamala Harris

Few things can truly unite Americans today. The nation remains as divided as ever for a variety of social reasons that we can spend all day highlighting. The only things I've seen blur party lines are good food and football. However, there's one more key issue that likely unites a lot of different kinds of people: weed. Willie Nelson knows it too as a huge advocate of the drug. Now, he's fighting for its reform while endorsing his presidential election pick.

Recently, Willie announces a community Zoom call. There, he hopes to stress reform of how cannabis is prosecuted in America. He'll be alongside his wife Annie D'Angelo on October 24th at 7pm, endorsing Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz. "I'm excited to bring together such an amazing group of people to talk about something we all care about deeply," Willie Nelson explains in a statement. "Cannabis is a path to healing, opportunity, and justice, and supporting leaders like Kamala Harris who understand that is crucial to putting an end to the federal prohibition and undoing the harms it caused to so many, particularly to communities of color where it has been disproportionately enforced."

Willie Nelson Urges Americans to Vote Over One Central Issue: Marijuana

Additionally, Willie brings on a reputable set of names to discuss his cause. He brings on Whoopi Goldberg, Brittney Spencer, Margo Price, lawyer Dahr Jamail, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Rep. Brittany Pettersen. Moreover, if you wish to attend, you can save your spot here.

Conversely, Jason Aldean takes a different approach from Willie to get Americans out there to vote. Instead, he scolds them and says you can't complain about your livelihood if you don't bite the bullet and pick a side. "Here's what I'll say, come November, if the person you want to win doesn't win and you didn't get out to vote, you don't have the right to b--h about anything," he declares.