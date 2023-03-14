Since 2016, Willie Nelson has rounded up friends and family for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour. The traveling cavalcade of guitar-slingers returns in 2023 with a revolving lineup of Americana singer-songwriters (Margo Price, Brittney Spencer), bluegrass mavericks (Trampled by Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway), jam bands (Gov't Mule), indie rockers (Kurt Vile and the Violators) as well as Nelson's kinfolk (son Micah Nelson's Particle Kid project) and fellow legends (John Fogerty and Robert Plant & Alison Krauss).

Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 17). See the list of dates below for lineups, which vary from city to city.

"I can't wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour," Nelson shared in a press release. "It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday."

Advertisement

The announcement comes at a busy time in Nelson's seven-decade career. He recently won two Grammy awards and released Harlan Howard tribute album I Don't Know a Thing About Love. The current Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee turns 90 on April 29. The year started with the Sundance Film Festival debut of Willie Nelson & Family, a five-part docuseries about an American icon's life and career.

Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates

June 23-- Somerset, Wis.- Somerset Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

June 24, 2023-- East Troy, Wis.- Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

June 25-- St. Louis, Mo.-- Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

Advertisement

June 29-- Rogers, Ark. - Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family

Margo Price

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

June 30-- Dallas, Texas-- Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Whiskey Myers

Flatland Cavalry

Brittney Spencer

Particle Kid

July 2-- The Woodlands, Texas-- Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Whiskey Myers

Brittney Spencer

Particle Kid

More To Be Announced

July 28-- Columbia, Md.-- Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Kurt Vile and The Violators

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Advertisement

July 29- Bethel, NY-- Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov't Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

July 30-- Darien, NY-- Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov't Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Aug. 2-- Gilford, NH-- Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Aug. 4-- Hershey, Pa.-- Hersheypark Stadium

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Flatland Cavalry

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Advertisement

Aug. 5-- Philadelphia, Pa.-- TD Pavilion at The Mann

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Aug. 6-- Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Aug. 11-- Cleveland, Ohio-- Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Aug. 12-- Pittsburgh, Pa.-- The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Flatland Cavalry

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Advertisement

Aug. 13-- Cincinnati, Ohio-- Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Gov't Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid