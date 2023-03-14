 
LUCK, TEXAS - MARCH 17: Singer, songwriter and guitarist Willie Nelson performs live on stage at the Luck Reunion on March 17, 2022 in Luck, Texas.
Jim Bennett/WireImage
Willie Nelson's All-Star 'Outlaw Music Festival Tour' Returns for 2023

Since 2016, Willie Nelson has rounded up friends and family for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour. The traveling cavalcade of guitar-slingers returns in 2023 with a revolving lineup of Americana singer-songwriters (Margo Price, Brittney Spencer), bluegrass mavericks (Trampled by Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway), jam bands (Gov't Mule), indie rockers (Kurt Vile and the Violators) as well as Nelson's kinfolk (son Micah Nelson's Particle Kid project) and fellow legends (John Fogerty and Robert Plant & Alison Krauss).

Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 17). See the list of dates below for lineups, which vary from city to city.

"I can't wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour," Nelson shared in a press release. "It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday."

Tour poster for the 2023 'Outlaw Music Festival Tour'

The announcement comes at a busy time in Nelson's seven-decade career. He recently won two Grammy awards and released Harlan Howard tribute album I Don't Know a Thing About Love. The current Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee turns 90 on April 29. The year started with the Sundance Film Festival debut of Willie Nelson & Family, a five-part docuseries about an American icon's life and career.

Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates

June 23-- Somerset, Wis.- Somerset Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid

June 24, 2023-- East Troy, Wis.- Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid

June 25-- St. Louis, Mo.-- Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid

June 29-- Rogers, Ark. - Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family
Margo Price
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid

June 30-- Dallas, Texas-- Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Flatland Cavalry
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid

July 2-- The Woodlands, Texas-- Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid
More To Be Announced

July 28-- Columbia, Md.-- Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Kurt Vile and The Violators
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid

July 29- Bethel, NY-- Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov't Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid

July 30-- Darien, NY-- Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov't Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid

Aug. 2-- Gilford, NH-- Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid

Aug. 4-- Hershey, Pa.-- Hersheypark Stadium

Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Flatland Cavalry
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid

Aug. 5-- Philadelphia, Pa.-- TD Pavilion at The Mann

Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid

Aug. 6-- Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid

Aug. 11-- Cleveland, Ohio-- Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid

Aug. 12-- Pittsburgh, Pa.-- The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Flatland Cavalry
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid

Aug. 13-- Cincinnati, Ohio-- Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Gov't Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid

