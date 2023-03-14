Since 2016, Willie Nelson has rounded up friends and family for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour. The traveling cavalcade of guitar-slingers returns in 2023 with a revolving lineup of Americana singer-songwriters (Margo Price, Brittney Spencer), bluegrass mavericks (Trampled by Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway), jam bands (Gov't Mule), indie rockers (Kurt Vile and the Violators) as well as Nelson's kinfolk (son Micah Nelson's Particle Kid project) and fellow legends (John Fogerty and Robert Plant & Alison Krauss).
Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 17). See the list of dates below for lineups, which vary from city to city.
"I can't wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour," Nelson shared in a press release. "It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday."
The announcement comes at a busy time in Nelson's seven-decade career. He recently won two Grammy awards and released Harlan Howard tribute album I Don't Know a Thing About Love. The current Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee turns 90 on April 29. The year started with the Sundance Film Festival debut of Willie Nelson & Family, a five-part docuseries about an American icon's life and career.
Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates
June 23-- Somerset, Wis.- Somerset Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
June 24, 2023-- East Troy, Wis.- Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
June 25-- St. Louis, Mo.-- Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
June 29-- Rogers, Ark. - Walmart AMP
Willie Nelson & Family
Margo Price
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
June 30-- Dallas, Texas-- Dos Equis Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Flatland Cavalry
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid
July 2-- The Woodlands, Texas-- Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid
More To Be Announced
July 28-- Columbia, Md.-- Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Kurt Vile and The Violators
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
July 29- Bethel, NY-- Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov't Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
July 30-- Darien, NY-- Darien Lake Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov't Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Aug. 2-- Gilford, NH-- Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Aug. 4-- Hershey, Pa.-- Hersheypark Stadium
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Flatland Cavalry
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Aug. 5-- Philadelphia, Pa.-- TD Pavilion at The Mann
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Aug. 6-- Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Aug. 11-- Cleveland, Ohio-- Blossom Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Aug. 12-- Pittsburgh, Pa.-- The Pavilion at Star Lake
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Flatland Cavalry
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Aug. 13-- Cincinnati, Ohio-- Riverbend Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Gov't Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
