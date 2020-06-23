Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg to Release New Song Together

Friends and collaborators Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg are releasing a new song together. In a recent interview with Beats 1 host Ebro Darden, the rapper, songwriter, producer and actor Snoop Dogg confirmed that he's working on another song with the country music legend.

While Snoop Dogg didn't share the title, he said the song is especially important and timely as important conversations about racial injustice are being held around the country.

"That's my big brother, Willie Nelson," Snoop Dogg said. "The reason we're gonna make this record is because black and white matters right now. The love we have for each other."

Nelson and Snoop Dogg previously collaborated on "My Medicine," "Superman," and the Jamey Johnson and Kris Kristofferson collaboration "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me (When I Die)."

During a 2018 apperance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Snoop Dogg said that Nelson belongs on the Mount Rushmore of pot smokers and is the ony person who's ever "out smoked" him.

"I had to hit the time out button," the Grammy winner said.

A few years ago, Snoop Dogg gifted Nelson a Christmas sweater featuring a pot leaf decorated like a Christmas tree with the words "Smoke Weed Everyday." The two friends also famously took a trip to Amsterdam together.

Nelson will release his new album The First Rose of Spring on July 3. He's also set to release a new memoir he co-authored with his sister and bandmate Bobbie Nelson. Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band is out on Sept. 15.