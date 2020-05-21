Willie Nelson to DJ on His SiriusXM Channel This Weekend

SiriusXM channel Willie's Roadhouse (Ch. 59) lined up the best DJ available for Memorial Day weekend: Willie Nelson himself.

Per SiriusXM, Nelson will spin and share stories about 10 of his favorite songs, including Frank Sinatra's "Moonlight in Vermont" and Leon Russell's 'A Song For You." Additional picks will spotlight Ray Charles, Roger Miller, Johnny Bush and Verne Gosdin, as well as Nelson's recordings of "Stardust," "On the Road Again" and the Kris Kristofferson classic "Help Me Make It Through the Night."

"I picked out some of my favorite songs to play," says Nelson, who worked as a disc jockey at several stations in his native Texas and Vancouver, WA, early in his career, in a press release. "It's impossible for me to pick out 10 of my favorite songs, maybe a thousand would've been easier."

Willie's Roadhouse plays not just traditional country music but also the sounds that inspire Nelson and his peers. Regular DJs include Nelson's daughter Paula Nelson, Dallas Wayne, Jeannie Seely, Ray Benson and Ranger Doug of the Riders in the Sky.

The station is also home to the Grand Ole Opry. While the Opry limits its shows to weekly Saturday broadcasts with no live audience, programming has incorporated Opry "House Guest" DJs, including Brad Paisley, Marty Stuart, Pam Tillis and Steve Wariner.

The Memorial Day weekend special will be available to not just SiriusXM subscribers but to anyone using the SiriusXM app and connected devices during SiriusXM's free streaming access period, which lasts through May 31. For more information, visit SiriusXM.com/streamfree.

Willie Nelson From His Roadhouse to Yours... Broadcast Schedule

Friday, May 22 at 6pm

Saturday, May 23 at 12am, 7am and 7pm

Sunday, May 24 at 8am and 8pm

Memorial Day, May 25 at 12pm and 10pm

