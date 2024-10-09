Willie Nelson Once Explained Why Being Poor Now Is Worse Than Being Poor When He Was A Child

It's not easy being poor. Prices for everyday goods like food are very high, as are interest rates. People try to stretch their paychecks as far as they will go. They may have more than one job, or a side hustle, just to make ends meet. Bills are a constant worry. If any unexpected expenses crop up, it's a hardship. Socking away so-called rainy-day money when you live on the edge of a financial cliff is tough. That said, Willie Nelson believes that it's harder to be poor today than it was when he was a kid.

Why does Nelson feel that way? Here is the explanation!

Willie Nelson Grew Up In Texas During The Great Depression

He Was Born In 1933

The Depression was a time of immense difficulty for millions of hard-working Americans. They might have lost their job and savings. People were scrambling just to stay afloat.

Per Whiskey Riff, Nelson explained in a May 27, 1992 interview that he wasn't disturbed by growing up with meager resources. It seems like having money - be it the bare minimum or great wealth - never mattered excessively to the acclaimed country music star.

People Were More Creatively Self-Sufficient Back Then, In His Opinion

Here's what Nelson said about the topic over thirty years ago: "No, I've been dirt poor and I wasn't that unhappy. Of course, back then, being dirt poor is different than being dirt poor today. We had a garden in the back of the house where we grew our own food and we raised our own meat."

Willie Nelson's Down-To-Earth, Happy-Go-Lucky Philosophy Of Life

The Freewheeling, Unpretentious Star Likes To Go His Own Way And Not Fret

Nelson made his thoughts about how to live life clear in a 2008 interview with The Boot. "I'm making enough money to pay the bills and support my family, so I have no complaints" was one opinion he expressed at the time. Sounds like he was satisfied with the basics and was not looking for more.

Then there was this thought of Nelson's: "My ex-wife Martha used to say, 'Don't worry about a thing, because there ain't nothin' that's gonna be all right.' [laughs] And my father-in-law when I was married to Connie used to say, 'Take my advice and do what you want to.' I thought that was funny."







