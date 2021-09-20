WIllie Nelson Revisits 'Stardust' With Ukulele Great Jake Shimabukuro

Jake Shimabukuro's new album Jake & Friends (out Nov. 12 via Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings and JS Records) teams one of the world's preeminent ukulele players with an impressive cast of collaborators, including Bette Midler, Jack Johnson, Paula Fuga, Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Loggins, Ziggy Marley, Moon Taxi, Warren Haynes, Michael McDonald and Yes' Jon Anderson. On the country side of the spectrum, there's guest appearances by Ray Benson and Asleep at the Wheel plus Billy Strings, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Lukas Nelson and Lukas' legendary dad, Willie Nelson.

The Hawaii native's play one with Willie moment brings us a rerecording of "Stardust," a Hoagy Carmichael classic that became the title track of Nelson's 1978 collection of pop and jazz standards. This time around, the four-string accompaniment of "the Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele" complements Nelson's unmistakable vocal delivery.

Read More: Dolly Parton Revisits 'Eagle When She Flies' With Fellow Music Icon Jose Feliciano

"Looking back on it all now, it feels like a dream," Shimabukuro said in a press release. "I grew up fantasizing that one day I might be able to meet my musical heroes, and here I am on my own record playing with them. That's remarkable beyond words. I'm so fortunate to have had this experience, and I can't wait for people to hear it. I think they're going to be able to tell that I'm having the time of my life."

Jake & Friends Tracklist

1. "A Place in the Sun" ft. Jack Johnson & Paula Fuga

2. "Sonny Days Ahead" ft. Sonny Landreth

3. "All You Need Is Love" ft. Ziggy Marley

4. "Why Not" ft. Kenny Loggins

5. "Smokin' Strings" ft. Billy Strings

6. "Find Yourself" ft. Lukas Nelson

7. "On The Road To Freedom" ft. Warren Haynes

8. "Come Money" ft. Jimmy Buffett

9. "Something" ft. Vince Gill & Amy Grant

10. "Two High" ft. Moon Taxi

11. "A Day In The Life" ft. Jon Anderson

12. "Go Now" ft. Michael McDonald

13. "Wrapping Paper" ft. Ray Benson & Asleep At The Wheel

14. "Stardust" ft. Willie Nelson

15. "The Rose" ft. Bette Midler

16. "Get Together" ft. Jess Colin Young

Related Videos