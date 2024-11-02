Willie Nelson Gets Candid About Aging, Doesn't Fear Death

Time waits for no man and death waits with cold hands. It's a terrifying prospect to think about but ultimately, it's an inevitable one. It's hard to find comfort in the idea of finality truly. When you reach Willie Nelson's age, it's hard not to think about at some point. However, he doesn't find much worry in it. Instead, he relishes the present while he can.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Willie spoke with AP News in promotion for his new album Last Leaf on The Tree. There, he candidly explains how comfortable he is with his own mortality. Ultimately, he feels great and knows it's something that'll eventually happen. Why worry? "Well, I'm 91 plus, so, you know, I'm not worried about it. I don't feel bad, I don't hurt anywhere. I don't have any reason to worry about dying," Willie says. "But I don't know anybody who's lived forever. I take pretty good care of myself. And I feel like I'm in pretty good shape physically. Mentally? That's another story."

Willie Nelson Shrugs Off The Idea of Death and Feels Great About The Present

It's a blessing to make 91 years old. Moreover, it's even better that Willie still finds the drive and the desire to create at such an age. Additionally, he still gets to share it with others when he tours and performs. That's what keeps Nelson going everyday, knowing that he's accomplishing his mission statement. "I had a good time. And I did what I came here to do: make music," he emphasizes.

Naturally, when pondering his own mortality, Willie is asked about his fellow Highwaymen member Kris Kristofferson. Kris recently passed away and it caused Nelson to reflect on losing his dear friend in the interview. "He was a great songwriter. He left a lot of fantastic songs around for the rest of us to sing, for as long as we're here. Kris was a great friend of mine.An d, you know, we just kind of had a lot of fun together and made a lot of music together — videos, movies. I hated to lose him. That was a sad time," Willie says.