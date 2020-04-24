Willie Nelson Signs Face Masks, Helps Texas Woman Raise Money to Make More

Willie Nelson is helping a Houston, Texas woman create more face masks for those in need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. After Tanya Boike sent Nelson and his wife several face masks, she got word that the country legend decided to sign the masks and auction them off to raise more money to give to Boike to create more masks.

CBS DFW reports that Boike had met Nelson's granddaughter, Noelle Ward, several years ago. After creating the face coverings, Boike passed them along to Ward to give to her grandfather. Shortly after, she was surprised by Nelson's response.

"[Noelle] texted me a few minutes later and said 'pops would rather sign these and have them auction them off. That way you can get more materials and keep making these masks for free.' I just lost it. That's not what I had made them for," Boike said.

Ward says it's just like her grandfather to be selfless.

"That's who he is. That's him every day," Ward told the station. "He's just giving. He's just got a great smile, and he's just the best."

The masks will be auctioned off on Saturday, April 25. Bids are expected to be made here.

All the proceeds from Saturday's auction will go toward providing more masks to people who need them.

CBS DFW reports that Boike began making the masks with the help of a local nurse. So far, they've made and given out over 500 masks.

Nelson hosted the livestream special Come and Toke It on April 20.

Earlier in April, Nelson hosted a virtual Farm Aid, which featured performances from Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Dave Matthews and raised over $500,000 for American family farmers and ranchers affected by the coronavirus crisis.