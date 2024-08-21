Willie Nelson Explains Why He Stuck With His Classic Braids All These Years

One of the easiest trademarks you'll see from Willie Nelson are those familiar braids he wears everyday. He busts them out back in 1972 when he departs from Nashville, Tennessee and towards Austin, Texas. However, he never sways from that set of braids. It's intrinsically become one with Willie's look over the years. Moreover, it's hard to imagine him without them now. The clean cut he once sported doesn't even register with us anymore.

Still, why doesn't Willie Nelson decide to change it up? Perhaps the most outlaw thing he could do is keep people on their toes, continue to go against the grain over the years. His rebellious nature is half the appeal. An interview with Larry King over a decade ago explains why Willie doesn't try out a new hairstyle of sorts. His answer sounds just how you might expect.

Willie Nelson Sticks With The Braids Just To Annoy A Few People in His Life

Sometimes, all you need is a little bit of pushback to decide something is worth doing anyway. Their opinion just doesn't even internalize for it to second guess entirely. This appears to be the case for why Willie decides to don the braids in the first place. "Well, it pissed a few people off and I figured it was worth doing," he says defiantly.

It certainly worked too. Willie recalls Billy Joe Shaver scoffing at his new look upon arrival. Then, Nelson just shakes off his criticism with plain gratitude. "I remember one time, the first time I started wearing braids, I saw Billy Joe Shaver in a studio in Nashville, he said, 'You look outrageous.' I said, 'thank you,'" he recalls.

It would be awfully funny if Willie Nelson playfully decides to change his look one more time, just for reactions sake. Imagine he comes out for his concert and then boom! He's bald. That'll definitely piss a few people off.