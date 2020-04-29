Austin City Limits is the longest running music series in television history and the namesake of the ACL Music Festival. It's also spawned a concert venue which, like the show itself, values songwriters and offers country music artists in and beyond Austin, Texas an invaluable platform.

The original pilot episode of Austin City Limits, created by Austin PBS station KLRU-TV, starred the ideal in-state talent in Willie Nelson. The 1974 performance by Nelson and his Family Band featured some of his best material at the time: "Whiskey River," "Stay All Night (Stay a Little Longer)," "Funny How Time Slips Away" and, as featured here, "Bloody Mary Morning."

"Bloody Mary Morning" debuted on Nelson's 1970 album Both Sides Now as "Bloody Merry Morning" before resurfacing on the 1974 concept album Phases and Stages. Its lyrics reflect Nelson's desire to become a better parent.

The song and performance serve as a snapshot of Nelson after his days as an unsung Nashville songwriter and before the heightened reputation that came with a forthcoming run of albums for Columbia Records (namely the following year's Red Headed Stranger).

In 2014, Nelson rightly claimed a spot in Austin City Limits Hall of Fame's inaugural class alongside Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble, Darrell Royal and Bill Arhos. The most recent class (as of April 2020) featured Lyle Lovett, Shawn Colvin and Buddy Guy.

"Bloody Mary Morning" Lyrics:

It's a Bloody Mary morning,

Baby left me without warning

Sometime in the night

So I'm flyin' down to Houston

Forgetting her's the nature of my flight

As we taxi toward the runway

With the smog and haze

Reminding me of how I feel

Just a country boy who's learnin'

That the pitfalls of the city

Are extremely real

All the night life and the parties

And temptation and deceit

The order of the day

Well it's a Bloody Mary mornin'

Cause I'm leavin' baby somewhere in LA

It's a Bloody Mary morning...

Our golden jet is airborn

And flight Fifty cuts a path

Across the mornin' sky

And a voice comes on the speaker

Reassuring us flight Fifty

Is the way to fly

And a hostess takes our order

Coffee tea or something stronger

To start off the day

Well it's a Bloody Mary morning

Cause I'm leavin' baby somewhere in LA

It's a bloody mary morning...

