The two living members of country music supergroup The Highwaymen, Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson, recorded a track together for 2018's Johnny Cash: Forever Words project. The collaborative album consists of songs performed by friends, family and admirers of the late Cash, using poetry and writings that were found after Cash's death as lyrics.

In the video above, Cash's son, John Carter Cash, explains that the track was derived from things he wrote after June Carter Cash had passed. "There was a folder of letters that my father had written for my mother, and within this folder, there were a few poems, many of them very sad. But right in the middle of them was this poem 'Forever,' that spoke of life continuing on. Even in the face of my father's own mortality, he still saw the vision ahead for where his legacy would go," John Carter Cash said.

Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson's "Forever/I Still Miss Someone" takes the Man in Black's song "I Still Miss Someone," and combines it with a spoken word performance of Cash's writings. It feels particularly powerful since it's recorded by Kristofferson, who highly regards Cash's spirituality, and Nelson, who is addressing his own mortality with songs such as "Last Man Standing."

The entirety of Johnny Cash: Forever Words was released on April 6th, 2018. Other artists featured on the project include Kacey Musgraves, Ruston Kelly, Brad Paisley, Alison Krauss and Union Station and Rosanne Cash.

The album release was followed by the book Forever Words: The Unknown Poems, edited by Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon.

This story originally ran on March 27, 2018.

Johnny Cash: Forever Words Track Listing

"Forever/I Still Miss Someone" - Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson

"To June This Morning" - Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves

"Gold All Over the Ground" - Brad Paisley

"You Never Knew My Mind" - Chris Cornell

"The Captain's Daughter" - Alison Krauss and Union Station

"Jellico Coal Man" - T-Bone Burnett

"The Walking Wounded" - Rosanne Cash

"Them Double Blues" - John Mellencamp

"Body on Body" - Jewel

"I'll Still Love You" - Elvis Costello

"June's Sundown" - Carlene Carter

"He Bore It All" - Dailey & Vincent

"Chinky Pin Hill" - I'm with Her

"Goin', Goin', Gone" - Robert Glasper featuring Ro James and Anu Sun

"What Would I Dreamer Do?" - The Jayhawks

"Spirit Rider" - Jamey Johnson

