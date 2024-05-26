Will Moseley Going On Tour With Iconic Country Band After American Idol

It's so easy to get caught up in the American Idol experience. Each week is its own battle, fighting through the rounds in order to become the big winner at the end. Regardless of victory, it often leaves contestants without a plan of action for their music career. I think Will Moseley is oozing with potential, particularly in country music. It's encouraging to see him take the next steps in securing a lane for himself in the industry.

Taking to Instagram, the Idol runner-up reveals he is opening for the Zac Brown Band in New York on June 6th. He captions, "Here we go! Hit the ground running! New York here we come! Beyond thankful for this opportunity."

Fans are expectedly happy to see him seize the opportunities American Idol helped present to him. One user warmly comments, "Congratulations!! You're gonna be great, heck you are great..have fun and good luck."

Will Moseley Calls His Shot

Moseley put his music career all on the line by giving himself a deadline. If he didn't make this music thing work, he'd be on the market for a 'real job.' "A year was a good goal. It wasn't unreachable. Looking back on this past year—because a year ago I graduated almost to the week—I hope it never runs out," he says in an interview with Parade. "I hope those years just keep rolling over. I think this journey has shown how much I truly love performing and playing music."

Even after losing in heartbreaking fashion to American Idol winner Abi Carter, he still loves to perform. Even when he isn't formally on stage, he keeps music at the forefront. "This is the only thing that even on an off day, even when I don't have a show, I find myself with a guitar in my hand playing around, thinking of music, trying to write a song or trying to do something to do with music," he explains. "It's the only thing that I've been truly passionate about my whole life."