Will Kevin Costner Lose His Property Now That 'Horizon' Has Flopped At The Box Office?

Kevin Costner is taking a massive blow after coming off the highs of Yellowstone. Opting not to return for the final episodes, Costner bet all on his Western film series Horizon. Unfortunately for the actor/director, his passion project just bombed at the box office.

Far from just a blow to the ego, Costner faces significant financial loss. He had a lot riding on Horizon, placing significant capital into the piece. Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 scored just $11 million over the weekend with scathing reviews calling it muddled.

Costner bankrolled $38 million of his own money into the first chapter. He had plans to devote $100 million to what is essentially a four-parter. He told Deadline, "I've mortgaged 10 acres on the water in Santa Barbara where I was going to build my last house," he says. "But I did it without a thought. It has thrown my accountant into a f*cking conniption fit. But it's my life, and I believe in the idea and the story."

Kevin Costner Faces Significant Hurdle

So what does that mean for his property? Well, Costner isn't necessarily going to lose the property. However, he did place a significant bill on himself thanks to the film. He has a lot of debt he'll have to contend with. Now, it's possible if unlikely that Horizon makes a turnaround. Likewise, it doesn't appear Costner has any other projects lined up. With the third filming and the second part hitting in August, things aren't looking great for the actor.

The film has been a passion project for him. He explained, "At the end of the day, I'm a storyteller, and I went ahead and put my own money into it. I'm not a very good businessman, so, scratch your head, if you will. I don't know why, but I have not let go of this one. I've pushed it into the middle of the table three times in my career and didn't blink. This is my fourth."

However, he doesn't necessarily consider himself a gambler either. He said, "I'm not a gambler. People might look at this and say, 'Oh, this is a gamble.' And I go, 'Well, I guess it is, but do I want to go to Vegas and gamble?' No. I'm not that kind of gambler. I gamble on the love of story. I'm gambling on people, in a sense. I can't make them go to the theater, but if they get there, I'm going to try to take care of them the best I possibly can. That's what I count on, like that guy at the campfire."