'Will & Grace' Star Sean Hayes Hospitalized Twice In One Night Over Heart Issue

Will & Grace star Sean Hayes suffered a medical crisis that led to him ending up in the hospital not once but twice in one night.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The 54-year-old actor revealed that he has a "heart issue." Hayes has atrial fibrillation or AFib, a common but very serious condition. It causes an abnormal heartbeat. It can also cause shortness of breath and dizziness and in more serious cases, heart failure or a stroke.

On the latest episode of his SmartLess podcast, co-host Will Arnett revealed to Hugh Grant that Hayes had a medical emergency. "I can't do it anymore," Grant said of traveling between Hollywood to the U.K. "I think that's another age thing. I woke up hours ago very, very hungry and felt like my heart is made of Play-Doh."

Arnett then disclosed Hayes's hospital stay.

"Hugh, you should know this that Sean, two, three nights ago, woke up in the middle of the night with a heart issue, drove himself to Cedars-Sinai [Medical Center]—didn't wake up his husband," Arnett said.

Sean Hayes Goes To Hospital

The hospital team ended up putting him under anesthesia then paddling him to get his heart under control. Hayes then drove home. However, a few hours later, he started to have similar symptoms.

"An hour later, he woke up to use the bathroom again and drove himself back to Cedars and got paddled again," Arnett revealed.

However, Hayes said that he made it home for dinner. In 2021, Hayes revealed that he often has to go to the ER for his condition.

"I have AFib. So your heart beats [rapidly]. You feel like you're gonna die. So when I go to the ER ... at Cedars-Sinai, I'm like Norm from Cheers, because I'm in there all the time," he explained. "I know exactly what needs to be happening. Look, this is how this gonna go. You're gonna give me propofol. I'm gonna go out, you're gonna go, 'Clear,' and I'm gonna go home. And that's all this, because it snaps you back into regular rhythm."

So it sounds like it's just another typical night for the actor. However, it sounds like it was a terrifying ordeal for many.