Will 50 Cent Be At The Republican National Convention? Answered

Despite rumors to the contrary, it seems as if rapper 50 Cent won't be making an appearance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, according to published reports.

Instead, he plans to be in Shreveport getting ready for August's Humor and Harmony festival, according to The Hill.

Some Find New Relevance in His Song "Many Men" After Trump Assassination Attempt

50 Cent's 2003 song "Many Men" has lyrics that some fans have applied to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. 50 Cent himself was reportedly shot several times on May 24, 2000, in New York.

Those lyrics read in part as follows:

"Many men, many, many, many, many men wish death upon me

Lord, I don't cry no more

Don't look to the sky no more

Have mercy on me..."

50 Cent (his name is actually Curtis Jackson) posted an image of his Get Rich or Die Tryin' album cover on X. It had a provocative new twist allegedly based on recent events - Trump's face is now superimposed on it.

"Trump gets shot and now I'm trending," he also wrote.

Does 50 Cent Support Trump's 2024 Presidential Bid?

It's unclear whether 50 Cent will cast his vote for Trump. The Hill reported that the rapper did not make up his mind yet.

His rep reportedly also did not indicate if 50 Cent was leaning toward President Joe Biden or Trump.

In 2019, The Daily Beast reported that Trump supposedly offered the rapper $500,000 to come to his 2016 presidential inaugural. He declined. "I didn't think that was a good move at that point. You find out that every dollar is not a good dollar, and how do you repair the damage that that does?"

The Attempt on Trump's Life is Still Reverberating

In the aftermath of Saturday's assassination attempt, questions also continue to be asked. There's a lot of ambiguity about the still-unknown motive of the 20-year-old shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, as well as the actions of the Secret Service, who allegedly did not detect or apprehend him prior to the incident that left Trump with an injured right ear, one rally-goer dead, and two others wounded.

Crooks was killed by the scene by the Secret Service immediately after the incident took place.

An ongoing law enforcement investigation into Saturday's shooting at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania has reportedly turned up little to explain Crooks' reason for perching atop a nearby building's roof and taking aim at Trump.