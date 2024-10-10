Wild Video Shows Water Of Tampa Bay Sucked Out By Hurricane Milton

A video is circulating on X showcasing a phenomenon in Tampa Bay caused by the winds of Hurricane Milton.

A reverse (or negative) storm surge is when water is pushed away from a shore thanks to overpowering winds. As Hurricane Milton hurtles through Florida, it's no surprise that its managed to rid Tampa Bay of its water.

This phenomenon is as dangerous as it is awesome. Although no one should be anywhere near the water during a hurricane, you definitely should be nowhere near a reverse storm surge.

The water has been sucked out of Tampa Bay by Milton.

— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 10, 2024

Hurricane Milton has winds so powerful that they can manipulate the water. Where some shores are getting flooded by storm surges thanks to the winds pushing water onshore, Tampa Bay is having its water drained.

It should go without saying that it is perilous to stand near any shore undergoing a reverse storm surge. This is because the water could suddenly come rushing back and hit with a lethal impact. As the water forces forward, a lot more will come with it thanks to the momentum.

The flooding this could cause is another danger that warrants further caution and distance from the shore. As this can happen at any time without warning, please stay far away from the Tampa Bay shores.

To many, seeing Tampa Bay devoid of water is an unusual and terrifying sight.

"The water is being sucked out of the Gulf. FRIGHTENING!" remarks one.

"This is your chance, RUN!!! It's coming back with a vengeance my friends," says another, commenting on how dangerous it is to be anywhere near the shore during this time.

As Hurricane Milton hits Florida, other hazards such as storm surges and reverse storm surges will arise. If you see anything unusual, it's best to get out of the way as fast as you can. The hurricane will manipulate many things, and it usually has dangerous consequences.