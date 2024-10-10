Wild Video Shows Walt Disney World Getting Slammed By Hurricane Milton

Disney World wasn't spared from the devastation of Hurricane Milton. A viral video posted to TikTok showed the theme park being absolutely bombarded with heavy rains and winds from the storm. A guest at the park was staying at the Art of Animation resort when Milton struck.

"Hurricane Milton is here at Walt Disney World! We're staying safe in our room at the Art of Animation & hope everyone else in Florida is safe too!" the post begins. "We'd also like to say a huge thank you to all the cast members who are working through the hurricane and those who kept the Magic Kingdom open this morning! The small queue's definitely helped distract us!"

@justthemeparks Hurricane Milton is here at Walt Disney World! We?re staying safe in our room at the Art of Animation & hope everyone else in Florida is safe too! We?d also like to say a huge thank you to all the cast members who are working through the hurricane and those who kept the Magic Kingdom open this morning! The small queue?s definitely helped distract us! ??? Trust us to time our vacation during a hurricane! ? #hurricanemilton #wdw #waltdisneyworld #artofanimation #disneyparks #themeparks ? original sound - justthemeparks

It's incredible that so many people knew Hurricane Milton was coming and still decided to go on their family vacations. I get that you pay a lot of money for the experience and it's probably not easy to cancel everything so close to your arrival. Still, though! You can't spend any money if you get swept up in the hurricane anyway!

Disney World Was Battered By Hurricane Milton

"lol! I must be just down the hall. I have almost the exact same video. I'm glad it didn't get bad here. It was like a Windy day in Oklahoma," another guest posted. ...What is wrong with you people? I hate to make it seem like I'm making light of a natural disaster, but seriously. Where's the sense of self-preservation?

Most impressively, it appears as though Disney World suffered minimal damage in the grand scheme of things (at least around the Fort Wilderness Cabins area of the park). "Disney is absolutely despicable the fact that they wouldn't close yesterday and a reopening tomorrow is f****** wrong I'll take care about is money." Oh. I hate to sound like I'm caping for the corporations here, but it seems like Disney did take every possible precaution in warning their guests and making sure they were as safe as possible.

I hate that you made me say that, by the way. Usually, I love kicking terrible businesses and their often awful practices while they're down. It's okay, though. Disney will make another mistake worth being angry at in about a month or so.