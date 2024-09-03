Wild Video Shows Two Planes Clipping Into Each Other On The Runway

At least this story about planes won't be horrendously tragic! Per Fox 8, a clashing of the titans took place as a Delta and Spirit plane collided. Luckily, the collision was a momentary clipping, seeing the wing of the Delta jet tapping the Spirit plane.

Robert Katz, a commercial pilot and flight instructor, said something only an expert would be able to conclude. "Aircraft are not designed to bump into each other like that." Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident. Well, a wingtip of the Delta plane was damaged. But, honestly? Small potatoes next to people dying horribly!

Katz pushed for more thorough inspections to be conducted on planes. "Examine all the component parts that could have been impacted, directly, and also indirectly. Their function, their reliability, their performance can all be compromised. Everything on an airplane serves a purpose."

While the accident happened all the way back in May, the FAA is still investigating the incident. If Katz has anything to say about it, though, human error should carry the bulk of the blame for such a situation. "It's up to the human beings involved. They're all team players that are supposed to work together."

Two Planes Clip Into Each Other In An Insane Video

You know what? It's been a while since we asked the internet how it felt! "Guess those planes took winging it too literally!" one X (formerly known as Twitter) user stated. It's nice to smile and laugh about a mild plane goof!

"It 'clipped' the horizontal stabilizer (not the wing) of the Spirit. Delta aircraft appears to be on centerline; which makes me believe the Spirit aircraft was chocked short of final parking or the airport needs to reevaluate their markings. I can see several issues possible here," another expert chimed in. To be fair, that is a great analysis.

"This was Def on purpose. no need to get that close if ur a decent enough pilot." Maybe this was a calculated assault from a surly employee. Seems like a heck of a gamble, though — anyone who would jeopardize other people's lives for such a petty move is someone you never want to mess with!