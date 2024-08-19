Wild Video Shows The Moment A Ferris Wheel Went Up In Flames During Music Video

In a scary scene, a Ferris wheel went up in smoke during a music festival in Germany. The carnival ride caught fire with people on it. The incident happened during the Highfield Festival near the city of Leipzig.

Officials say that they're not quite sure what caused the Ferris wheel to catch fire. Authorities are investigating the incident. You can see the inferno below.

???#Breaking 30 Injured some serious win a Ferris wheel at a music festival in Germany catches fire. It started when a popular German rapper was performing.They told him to keep performing They didn’t want mass panic.#Ferriswhelefire #GermanyFerrisWhelefire pic.twitter.com/2BDoY7It63 — Todd Paron?????? (@tparon) August 18, 2024

In total at least four people suffered burn injuries due to the fire. Meanwhile, another chose to jump or fall from the Ferris wheel. They experienced some injuries as a result. Likewise, medical staff treated at least 18 people for smoke inhalation. This included ride-goers as well as first responders.

Ferris Wheel Catches Fire

After the inferno, authorities cordoned off the Ferris wheel and that section of the festival. Meanwhile, German rapper Ski Aggu was performing on stage when the fire happened. Following the show, he took to social media to express that he was "dismayed and shocked" by what happened.