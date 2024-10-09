Wild Video Shows Elk Fleeing Through Flames As Wyoming Wildfires Encroach

While Florida is waiting for Hurricane Milton to make landfall, Wyoming is experiencing one of the largest wildfires in its history. The Elk Fire caused by lightning on September 27, has reportedly engulfed 75k acres across the state's forests. Video footage shows groups of elks attempting to flee the ever-growing fire in Bighorn National Forest.

?#BREAKING: Half of Wyoming is BURNING right now!



Wyoming is confronting a critical situation as wildfires devastate 629,000 acres, predominantly on private property, endangering both the environment and livestock.



With the state fighting three significant fires, emergency... pic.twitter.com/DVHLG3vKRr — ??????????? (@LeighBrytt) October 8, 2024

In a heartbreaking video, three elks are seen running across fires in the Bighorn National Forest. The wildfires have, at this point, affected approximately 75,969 acres, according to the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation. Bighorn National Forest is home to thousands of elks across its area.

The Elk Fire was first discovered on September 27 at around 9:36 a.m. Reportedly, the fire started after a lightning bolt hit a tree in the area. This prompted the fire to spread across Bighorn National Forest. Close to one thousand firefighters mobilized promptly in an effort to contain the fire. As of October 9, firefighters have contained around 16% of the fire.

Fire Containment

U.S. Forest Service issued some updates on Wednesday, October 9. "On the #ElkFire, the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team is implementing strategic firing operations along the southern edge of the fire today," reads the update. "Firefighters are adding low-to-moderate intensity fire to the ground in targeted areas in order to remove fuels from the Elk fire, and limit the fire's intensity."

The statement continues: "The objective of the firing operations, as well as several other operations being implemented near the southern edge of the fire, is to protect the Big Goose Creek Watershed, as well as communities to the east and south, including Big Horn and Story."

According to Sheridan County Emergency Management, they are ready to evacuate 3,000 structures or residences should the situation require it. They expect an increase in temperature and wind speed throughout the week.