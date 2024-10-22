Wild Video Shows Car Crashing Through Roof Of California Home

On Sunday, October 20, a car came crashing through the roof of a home in Los Angeles, California. An elderly woman was in the driver's seat and miraculously survived the crash. Luckily, no one was home at the time.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The video footage, captured by ABC7, shows the car poking its rear bumper through the roof through the gaping hole. It's miraculous no one died.

Lomita Sheriff's Department Sergeant Jordan Kennedy tells PEOPLE, "The driver lost control and went over an embankment." He further said that drugs or alcohol aren't concerns in the incident. The crash was purely an accident.

It took 45 minutes to free the driver from the car, and a crane was used to remove the vehicle from the house. The driver was rushed to the hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

Car Crashes Through Roof

Joann Killeen, the homeowner, told ABC7 that it "sounded like the whole house exploded." She raced inside and to the car the moment it crashed through the roof. "I looked in the family home, and saw piles and piles of wood," she recounts, "the windows had shattered."

The crash injured the driver. Killeen reports that she was going "in and out of consciousness." She kept trying to keep her calm while awaiting emergency services.

Although there were no casualties, a gaping hole has been left in Killeen's house. It's unclear if any legal action will be taken regarding the immense property damage.

Sergeant Kennedy further told PEOPLE, "It's in the hands of traffic investigators now." He also said, "The L.A. County Fire Department was going to assess the house once the vehicle was removed."

They haven't made their assessment public.

Since the crash was a complete accident, the police didn't arrest the driver. If the homeowner wants to take legal action, however, then she'll be able to.

I hope the driver will make a swift recovery, and that the homeowner has a safe place to stay.